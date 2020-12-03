9,772 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

CDK stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $129,528. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.