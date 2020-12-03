9,491 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 77.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 76.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.01. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.