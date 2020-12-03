9,000 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $83,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $884,082 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RGR opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

