6,700 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $53,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $81.92 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,746 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

