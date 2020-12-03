5,971 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

