59,278 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOME. State Street Corp increased its stake in At Home Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 414,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in At Home Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in At Home Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

NYSE HOME opened at $18.59 on Thursday. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 13,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,040.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.