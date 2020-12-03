56,063 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Green Plains news, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $827,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $536.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.09. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

