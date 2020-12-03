5,354 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 169,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

