47,535 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.