4,551 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $368.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.