27,953 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

