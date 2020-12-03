21,420 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

NYSE PII opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.99 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

