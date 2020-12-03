17,248 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 5.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $351,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.37. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.