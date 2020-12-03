14,624 Shares in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TC PipeLines during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in TC PipeLines by 99.2% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 228,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TC PipeLines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. TC PipeLines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

