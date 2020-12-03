1,260 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $292.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.29. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

