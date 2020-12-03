11,725 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 50.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

