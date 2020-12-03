10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.56% of 10x Genomics worth $70,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after buying an additional 3,958,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 9,971.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NYSE:TXG opened at $144.81 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $912,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,591 shares in the company, valued at $65,752,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $2,872,435.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,992,058.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.