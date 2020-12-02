Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day moving average is $205.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

