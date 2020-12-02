Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to Buy

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of CRMD opened at $8.65 on Monday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 111.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

