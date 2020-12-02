Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Hold

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $664,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.