Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to “Strong-Buy”

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brother Industries (BRTHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.