Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) to Sell

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ntt Docomo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Ntt Docomo stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of -0.35. Ntt Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.