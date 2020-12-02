Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

ASR stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

