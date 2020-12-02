Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Hold

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.72.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

