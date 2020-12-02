Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Hold

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,867.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,850. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

