Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.09–0.07 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $(0.09)-(0.07) EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,367,137 shares in the company, valued at $63,032,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at $356,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,940 shares of company stock worth $4,786,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

