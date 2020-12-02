Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamaha Motor in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YAMHF. CLSA upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

