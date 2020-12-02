Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $98,467,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xerox by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,207,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,366 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 75.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,002,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 262,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,277. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.