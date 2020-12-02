Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.