Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,850.00.

WZZZY stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

