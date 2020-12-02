Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $249.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.51.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.41.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

