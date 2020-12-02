Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

WLTW opened at $214.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

