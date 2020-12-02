William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $112.14 on Monday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 20.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $8,222,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 168.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

