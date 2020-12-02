Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 949,760 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 681,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 407,368 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 417.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 313,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

