Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.22% of Webster Financial worth $76,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of WBS opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

