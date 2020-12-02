Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $248.22 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,021 shares of company stock valued at $136,800,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

