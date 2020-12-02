Wade G W & Inc. Has $38.61 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

