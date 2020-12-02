Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €16.55 ($19.47) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. Wacker Neuson SE has a one year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.