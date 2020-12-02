Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €16.55 ($19.47) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. Wacker Neuson SE has a one year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

