Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €123.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €123.00 ($144.71) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

WCH stock opened at €106.25 ($125.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.15. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

