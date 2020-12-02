Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €89.00 ($104.71) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

WCH opened at €106.25 ($125.00) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.21. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.