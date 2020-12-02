Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €77.00 ($90.59) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

ETR:WCH opened at €106.25 ($125.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is €90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.15. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €104.80 ($123.29).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

