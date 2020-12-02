W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

