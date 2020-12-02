Vroom, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom’s (NASDAQ:VRM) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 7th. Vroom had issued 21,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $467,500,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of Vroom’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

