Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

