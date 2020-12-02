Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.27 million, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

