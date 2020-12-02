Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CCXI opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

