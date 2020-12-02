Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $484,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,744 shares of company stock worth $2,067,392. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.02. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

