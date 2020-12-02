Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $444,000 Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $885.43 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

