Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,700 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of The Bancorp worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $703.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

