Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 105,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 200,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

